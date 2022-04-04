Amit Shah On Criminal Procedure Identification Bill 2022: 'Will Plug Loopholes In Old Law'

Addressing the Lok Sabha after tabling the Criminal Procedure Identification Bill (2022), Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "The Current law has passed its time to provide the kind of evidence law enforcement agencies require. The Criminal Procedure Identification Bill (2022) will not only plug the loopholes in the old law but also provide the necessary evidentiary proof to prove the crime, which provides a clear passage to maintain the law & order and national security."

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Home Minister Shah continued, "After the law commission in 1980, in its 87th report proposed the Government of India to rethink on the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill (1920), which was discussed multiple times at many levels. The Government of India, in the new law, has included the recommendations invited from the states, and also international best practices from other countries in the area of evidentiary proof for solving crimes."

"The current law is very narrow in its scope to collect the biometric and physical information of the alleged/convicts. It's important that there are provisions in the law to enforce the collection of such information," he added.

The Criminal Procedure Identification Bill (2022), after being introduced in Parliament, faced objections by several members of the House, who cited Supreme Court judgements stating that it violates individual and human rights.

Addressing the same, Shah said, "While the concerns are genuine, they have been accommodated in the new law. Moreover, the Government, under the leadership of PM Modi is also working on a 'Model Prison Manual', which will be sent to the states."

The manual takes care of most of the reservations raised by the members, including bringing the prisoners to the social mainstream and rehabilitation, the Home Minister informed.

Earlier in the second half of the Budget Session, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra, had shared the benefits of the bill.

"The current Identification of Prisoners Act was formed in 1920. It has been 102 years now. The Act provided for the collection of only fingerprints and footprints. The world has undergone technological and scientific changes, crime and its trend have increased," he had said.

The new bill aims to give the police the full authorisation to take certain examinations for the purpose of identification of the criminal. The examinations allowed as per the bill are, "finger-impressions, palm-print impressions, footprint impressions, photographs, iris and retina scan, physical, biological samples and their analysis, behavioural attributes, including signatures, handwriting or any other examination" referred to in Section 53 or Section 53A of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

