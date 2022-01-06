Amit Shah Seeks Suggestions From MP's To Amend India's Criminal Laws To Benefit Citizens

Seeking necessary inputs and suggestions on amendments in the Indian Penal Court (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), and the Indian Evidence Act at the earliest, Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote a letter to all MPs citing that the contribution of various stakeholders will help in making comprehensive amendments in the criminal laws.

In his letter to the MPs, the Home Minister said that the Indian government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' and is looking forward to ensuring speedy justice to all the citizens of the country through the concerned criminal laws.

These amendments could especially help the ones belonging to the vulnerable and backward sections of society. He further added that the government has resolved to make comprehensive changes in the framework of criminal laws and thereafter the amendments are necessary.

"The experience of seven decades of Indian democracy calls for a comprehensive review of our criminal laws especially the Indian Penal Code (IPC) 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 1973, and the Indian Evidence Act 1872 and adapt them in accordance with the contemporary needs and aspirations of our people", he noted.

Centre focused on creating a people-centric legal structure: Home Minister

Home Minister Amit Shah further mentioned the Centre's intention to create a people-centered legal structure and also requested suggestions from the Chief Justice of India, Justice of High Courts, Chief Ministers of states, Administrators of Union Territories, Bar Councils, and Law Universities as well.

He said that the endeavor of offering a paradigm shift in the criminal justice system by the government will be an enormous exercise of public participation. Also, the Home Ministry intends to make comprehensive amendments to criminal laws on the basis of the suggestions.

Further speaking over the role of the MPs, he said that the Parliament is one of the three pillars of democracy and the Members of Parliament hold a significant role in law-making processes, due to which therefore their suggestions will be invaluable in this exercise.

Earlier in November 2021, he also sought the inputs of state governments regarding the same.

With ANI inputs

Image: PTI