Amit Shah To Attend Anti-Terror Conference 2023 At NIA HQ As Chief Guest Today

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is all set to host the '2023 Anti-Terror Conference' on Thursday, October 5. The primary focus of the conference is to comprehensively address various facets of terrorism and formulate a strategic plan to counter it. The event will also witness the participation of pertinent agencies and state security forces.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the conference as the chief guest. The two-day conference is scheduled to take place on October 5 and 6. The meeting will discuss actions on cases related to Khalistani, terror, gangster activities and related security issues.

The inaugural session of the conference will be held at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in Delhi's Chanakyapuri around 11 a.m. on October 5.

Besides the NIA officials, the conference is learnt to be attended by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of state police forces across the country and other concerned officers from different forces as well as other departments under the Ministry of Home Affairs engaged in anti-terror projects.

Counter-terrorism issues from financing to inter-state as well as foreign links of gangsters with banned terror outfits like Khalistani entities are among the issues to be discussed in the conference which would be attended by different ranks of officers from Superintendent of Police to Director General.

The use of official and unofficial channels in financing terrorism as well as the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorism financing would also be among the subjects of discussion. The establishment of mechanisms to share information and best practices between states is also among other issues.

(With agency inputs)