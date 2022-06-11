Amit Shah Chairs Western Zonal Council Meet In Diu To Discuss Security-related Matters

Western Zonal Council meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to discuss a wide range of issues on Saturday with issues pertaining to the border, security and infrastructure such as road, transport, industries, water and power.

The meeting will comprise Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. The Western Zonal Council meeting is going to be held after a gap of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting is likely to be attended by Chief Ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Goa and administrators of the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. According to a top government official, the Home Minister will be informed about specifics pertaining to border issues between the concerned states, security-related matters, law and order, and infrastructures like roads, transportation, industries, water, and power.

According to a senior government official, during the two-hour meeting, officials concerned from all of the participating states will make presentations to the Home Minister and the outcome of the meeting will be implemented for improved coordination and work.

Zonal Councils are distinct in content and character

Resolving issues between the Centre and the States, as well as among the States through open and honest talks and deliberations can be easily done via Zonal Councils

Meetings held by advisory bodies provide an opportunity for a free and frank exchange of views. Though there are other fora under the Union Government’s auspices, such as the National Development Council, Inter-State Council, Governor’s and Chief Minister’s Conferences, and many other occasional high-level conferences, the Zonal Councils are distinct in content and character.

They are regional fora of cooperative endeavour for States that are economically, politically, and culturally tied to one another. Being compact high-level bodies, specially meant for looking after the interests of respective Zones, they are capable of focusing attention on specific issues taking into account regional factors while keeping the national perspective in view.

Five Zonal Councils

Besides, Western Zonal Council, there is the Northern Zonal Council, Central Zonal Council, Eastern Zonal Council, and Southern Zonal Council.

The Northern Zonal Council, comprising the States of Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, National Capital Territory of Delhi and Union Territory of Chandigarh;

The Central Zonal Council, comprising the States of Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh;

The Eastern Zonal Council, comprising the States of Bihar, Jharkhand, Orissa, Sikkim and West Bengal; and the Southern Zonal Council, comprising the States of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry