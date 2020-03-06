Amid Opposition's Ruckus In Parliament, Amit Shah To Reply In LS Over Delhi Riots

As the riots in the national capital have so far claimed 53 lives, sources said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reply in the Parliament on March 11. The Home Minister had earlier given the charge of controlling the Delhi riots to the National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval. After reviewing the situation, NSA Ajit Doval met Shah and briefed him about the situation in the national capital.

Delhi Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik along with the Director of the Delhi Intelligence Bureau was also present in the meeting chaired by the Home Minister. Just a day after the violence, the NSA visited Jafrabad, Seelampur and other areas in North-east Delhi where he held talks with leaders of different communities.

READ: 'Never happened in 70 years of independent India': Pralhad Joshi shames Cong's LS conduct

Violence in the national capital

Violence in the national capital that began on February 23, Sunday, has so far claimed 53 lives and has left as many as 190 people injured, as per official figures. The violence took place in northeast Delhi, amid Donald Trump's maiden India visit as US President. The violence reportedly started as two groups clashed over the amended citizenship laws and soon turned into a communal riot.

READ: Cong gives adjournment motion in Lok Sabha over violence in northeast Delhi

Police action in riots

Though the police managed to get North-East Delhi under control after three days of violence, they have been blamed of inaction in some cases and aiding the mob in some other cases. During the riots which raged from Sunday till Tuesday, a video had circulated in which police had allegedly assaulted several Muslim men and forced them to sing the national anthem between beatings. One of the youths – 23-year-old Faizan succumbed to his injuries.

Congress creates pressure in Lok Sabha

Since Monday, in the aftermath of the Delhi violence, both houses of parliament - Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have seen continuous adjournment due to ruckus created by the Opposition slamming the Centre. On Monday, members from both sides lodged separate complaints with Speaker Om Birla accusing rival party MPs of misbehaviour. Congress members repeatedly stormed the well of the House with placards and shouted slogans against the government over Delhi violence - seeking resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah.

READ: Amid ruckus, Lok Sabha Speaker warns MP's of suspension if they invade floor, bans placard

However, seven Congress Lok Sabha MPs have been suspended by the Lok Sabha on Thursday for the rest of the Budget session. The seven MPs include Gaurav Gogoi, TN Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, R Unnithan, Manickam Tagore, Benny Behnan, Gurjit Aujla and have been allegedly been suspended in connection to the ruckus created in Parliament, as per sources. The motion to suspend these MPs was passed by a voice vote in Lok Sabha.

READ: Lok Sabha suspends 7 Congress MPs for rest of Budget session after voice vote over ruckus