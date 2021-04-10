AMMK Leader Booked In Tamil Nadu For Issuing Free Grocery Tokens In Exchange For Votes

An AMMK functionary was booked for bribing voters in Tamil Nadu's Kumbakonam district after the administration found that the party cadre had indulged in exchange of cash for votes in the recently concluded Assembly elections. The news came to light after public started swelling outside a general stores in the district on the day of the polls claiming that they were promised free ration in exchange for their votes by an unidentified politician. Upon investigation, the Kumbakonam district administration identified that AMMK's Karuppur branch secretary Kanagaraj had allegedly issued the Rs 2000 tokens to voters in exchange for their votes for his party's candidate Balamurugan, as per sources. The shopkeeper, who was initially perplexed with people queuing up in front of his shop, had denied agreeing to any such system with a politician and was forced to put up posters in front of his shop rubbishing such links.

AMMK allies with SDPI & AIMIM

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) confirmed that it has forged an alliance with the Dinakaran-led AMMK. SDPI contested the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls in an alliance with the AMMK in 6 constituencies - Alandhur, Ambur, Trichy west, Thiruvarur, Madurai Central and Palayankotai. Dhinakaran also allied with AIMIM which contested in three seats Vaniyambadi, Krishnagiri and Sankarapuram. The AMMK-AIMIM-SDPI combination faced the AIADMK-BJP-PMK alliance, DMK-Congress-MDMK-IUML-CPM alliance, MNM-AAP alliance and other smaller parties. AMMK also stitched a deal with 'Captain Vijaykanth's' DMDK and allotted 60 seats to the latter.

Tamil Nadu elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party declared itself as the ' big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats. Elections to the Tamil Nadu Assembly took place on April 6 and the results will be declared on May 2.