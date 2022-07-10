Amnesty India Cries Foul Over Money Laundering Charges; Says 'Govt Curbing Critics'

Amnesty International India on Saturday rubbished the allegations of money laundering as patently untrue and said curbing its critics under repressive laws has become routine for the Indian government.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has alleged that London-based Amnesty International sent a huge amount of foreign contributions to its Indian entities (AIIPL), during November 2013-June to 2018, "in the guise of business activities" to escape FCRA scrutiny.

The ED issued a FEMA penalty of more than Rs 61 crore against Amnesty India and its former head Aakar Patel for allegedly contravening the Indian foreign exchange law. Reacting, Amnesty India International called the allegations false.

We reiterate that the allegations of @dir_ed, a financial investigation agency under @FinMinIndia, that Amnesty International India was involved in ‘money laundering’, are patently untrue.



"The malicious intent of the Enforcement Directorate is evident from the fact that they have yet again issued multiple press releases even before legal notices have reached Amnesty India and Aakar Patel. This is a violation of the principles of natural justice," the human rights group said in a series of tweets.

Since September 2020, the bank accounts of Amnesty International India remain frozen with no means to pay full dues to former employees or for the services of lawyers engaged to fight the multiple court cases initiated by the Government of India, the group said further.

As a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council, India is required to uphold the highest standards in the promotion and protection of human rights. On the contrary, putting a squeeze on its critics through trumped-up charges under repressive laws has become routine for this Indian Government, it said.

ED files prosecution complaint against Amnesty India

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday filed a prosecution complaint against Amnesty International India Pvt Ltd (AIIPL), Indians for Amnesty International Trust (IAIT) and others in a money laundering case, the agency said.

The prosecution complaint or chargesheet has been filed before the court of Principal City Civil and Sessions Judge, Bengaluru, against AIIPL, IAIT and others. Taking cognisance of the chargesheet filed under PMLA sections, the court has issued summons to all accused.

The ED registered the money laundering case on the basis of a CBI FIR against the accused. The CBI had booked AIIPL and others for alleged violation of the Foreign Contributions (Regulation) Act, 2010 and IPC section 120B (criminal conspiracy).

(With inputs from agency)