Amid the ongoing investigation into the blood-curdling Shraddha murder case in the National capital by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the forensic officer revealed that several shreds of evidence have been gathered from Aaftab’s residence in Delhi.

'All samples have been collected from Aaftab's residence': Forensic officer

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the forensic officer SK Gupta, a part of the evidence collecting team in the Shraddha murder case, said, “Ample evidences have been collected from killer Aaftab's residence in Delhi. We checked his (Aaftab's) house. We collected all the evidence we got from there and handed them over to the police.”

“We handed some exhibits that we got from the jungle (Mehrauli forest) to the police. Police will send the evidence for DNA examinations to our labs. And subsequently, we will give a report on it. The accused tried to erase all evidence. However, our team has gathered some evidence from his house,” forensic officer SK Gupta revealed told Republic. He further said that the narco test of Aaftab will help bring out the truth.

Notably, a Delhi Court ordering a narco test for Aaftab Amin Poonawala in the bone-chilling Shradha Walkar killing case has put the spotlight on the use of the specialized examination as an advanced tool for interrogation.

Delhi police reach Mehrauli forest area again

On Friday, November 18, the Delhi police arrived at the Mehrauli forest again to investigate in connection with the Shraddha murder case. It is worth mentioning that the forest area of Mehrauli is being searched because according to Aaftab, he disposed of the body parts of Shraddha over a period of time in the area concerned.

According to sources, police will take the accused Aaftab to the office he used to work in Haryana's Gurugram today. Notably, Aaftab's boss and colleagues can also be interrogated by police today.