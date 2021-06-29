Amrapali Case: SC Refuses To Recall 2019 Orders; Says 632 Flats Can Be Sold By Company

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday in its judgement said that it did not recall the 2019 orders or revisited the issues as to whether the Noida-based La Residentia project is a part of Amrapali projects and therefore the unfinished housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida have to be completed as per its orders. The bench of the top court, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit passed a slew of directions in the case.

Supreme Court on Amrapali case

After giving judgement on the Amrpali case on Tuesday, the Supreme Court at this stage rejected handing over the project to the National Buildings ConstructionCorporation (NBCC) and directed La Residential Company to construct and complete the construction of 632 units. Stating that certain directions are needed to secure the amounts, the apex court said that the company is entitled to continue construction. '632 flats will be allowed to be sold by the company at a fair price provided that all the documents (of the company) are countersigned by the receiver, appointed by the SC," it added.

"All sale deeds to be signed by the Court Receiver. The amount would be deposited in name of the Court Receiver. Advances, if any, be given by the Receiver for the construction of these 632 Flats. Difference between Sale and Expenditure be deposited with Court Receiver," the apex court said in its order.

The sale price of the unsold flats will be decided by the Chartered Accountant (CS) and will be overseen by the receiver appointed by the court. Once the verdict on the Amrapali case was announced, ML Lahoty, who is a lawyer for many Amrpali home buyers said that this brings huge relief for the home buyers of La Residentia project as the construction of the same had been stuck for a long period of time. Now the construction will take place as the receiver appointed by the court will be monitoring," he added.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pronounced an order on the petitions filed by many Amrapali real estate home buyers from Noida and Greater Noida. The petitions were filed after the home buyers failed to get their homes at the right time as committed by the builder.

(Image: PTI)