Amravati Murder Case Accused Shahrukh Pathan Attacked By Inmates In Arthur Jail; FIR Filed

In a massive development, one of the accused in the Amravati murder case was attacked in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail by a group of prisoners. Accused Shahrukh Pathan who was kept inside barrack number 7 was attacked on Wednesday morning by fellow inmates who have been identified as---Kalpesh Patel, Hemant Maneria, Arvind Yada, Shravan Avan, and Sandeep Jhadav. Meanwhile, police have registered a case against the prisoners.

It is pertinent to note that Pathan along with other 6 other accused was arrested on the murder charges of chemist Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe. This incident comes a week after an NIA special court sent all 7 accused to 14 days of judicial custody.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Shahrukh Pathan's lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan condemned the attack and said, "First of all, this is a very unfortunate incident. People are presuming that certain people are involved in the alleged murder case of Umesh Kolhe due to which these kinds of activities are taking place, now inside the jail. It is very shocking. But we are thankful to the police department for registering the case rightfully. We believe in the presence of law and hope that such activities do not take place. Such activities should be condemned."

Amravati Murder case

The incident occurred between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on June 21, when 54-year-old chemist, Kolhe, was going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop, the official said, adding that his son Sanket (27) and wife Vaishnavi were accompanying him in a different vehicle.

"Kolhe ran a medical store in Amravati city. He had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma for her comments. He even mistakenly shared the post in a WhatsApp group in which some Muslims were also members, including his customers," an official of the City Kotwali police station said.

"When all of them reached near Mahila College's gate, two motorcycle-borne men came from behind and blocked Kolhe's path. A youth alighted from the motorcycle and stabbed Kolhe on his neck with a sharp weapon and escaped from the spot. Kolhe collapsed on the road in a pool of blood. Sanket rushed him to a hospital, where he died," the official said.

The case in Kohle's death was initially registered at Police station City Kotvali, Amaravati, Maharashtra. NIA had re-registered the case and taken over the investigation on July 2. The case was registered under Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Sections 34, 153 (A), 153 (B), 120 (B) and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Irfan Khan, the prime accused in the case, was arrested from Nagpur on July 2. The other accused have been identified as Yusuf Khan (44), Muddsir Ahemad (22), Shahrukh Pathan (25), Abdul Thoufique (24) Shoaib Khan (22) and Atib Rashid (22) - all residents of Amravati and daily wage workers - have also been arrested. A total of seven accused have been arrested so far, while the hunt is on for the eight accused - Shamim Ahmed.

