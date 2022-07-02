Amravati Murder: Maharashtra ATS To Probe Terror Angle & Trace Links With Udaipur Killing

In a massive development, the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism (ATS) on July 2 arrived in Amravati to investigate the terror angle in connection with a case where a 54-year-old chemist was stabbed to death. The ATS will also ascertain whether the accused arrested used the same pattern as the Udaipur incident where a Hindu tailor Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered in broad daylight. The agency will further probe whether it is part of a larger conspiracy of carrying out mass beheadings across India.

According to the PTI report, it has been learnt that the victim, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was allegedly hacked to death for sharing a post on a social messaging platform in support of Nupur Sharma. The chemist was killed on June 21, and five accused Muddsir Ahemad, Shahrukh Pathan, Abdul Thoufique, Shoaib Khan, and Atib Rashid, have been arrested so far in this connection. However, the prime accused Irfan Khan is still absconding, an official said.

The chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe was stabbed to death in Amravati city of Maharashtra on June 21 over allegedly sharing a post on a social messaging platform in support of Nupur Sharma, whose remarks on Prophet Mohammad led to nationwide protests and global condemnation.

"Kolhe ran a medical store in Amravati city. He had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma for her comments. He even mistakenly shared the post in a WhatsApp group in which some Muslims were also members, including his customers," an official of the City Kotwali police station said.

After that, Irfan Khan hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Kolhe and roped in five persons for it. He promised to give Rs 10,000 to them and a safe escape in a car, he said.

The incident occurred between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on June 21, when Kolhe was going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop, he said, adding that his son Sanket (27) and wife Vaishnavi were accompanying him on a different vehicle. "When all of them reached near Mahila College's gate, two motorcycle-borne men came from behind and blocked Kolhe's path. A youth alighted from the motorcycle and stabbed Kolhe on his neck with a sharp weapon and escaped from the spot. Kolhe collapsed on the road in a pool of blood. Sanket rushed him to a hospital, where he died," the official said.

The police have seized the knife used in the crime and obtained the CCTV footages that captured the sequence of events.

