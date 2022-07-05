Amravati Murder: New CCTV Tape Accessed; Footage Shows Accused Chasing Victim Umesh Kolhe

Republic TV on Tuesday accessed fresh CCTV footage of the Amravati murder that purportedly shows the accused chasing chemist Umesh Kolhe before murdering him. Meanwhile, the NIA has taken custody of 7 accused persons Muddasar Ahmad, Shahrukh Pathan, Abdul Taufiq, Shoaib Khan, Atib Rashid and Yusuf Khan and the alleged mastermind Shaikh Irfan Shaikh Rahim. Another accused in the case- Shamim Ahmed who is absconding has sought anticipatory bail from a local court, sources revealed.

Watch the CCTV footage here:

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV about his father's murder, Sanket Kolhe remarked, "We left from here (chemist shop) at 10-10.15 pm. There was a difference of 15-20 feet between the two vehicles. Some people had already come and sat there. One was in the car and two of them got out of the car. My father was ahead. When I saw my father's car stopping, I thought that something is happening there. I increased the speed of my car, reached the spot and left it there. I saw that they (the accused) had stabbed him in the neck with a knife. They ran away after seeing me."

The Amravati murder case

In a shocking incident, Amravati-based chemist Umesh Kolhe was stabbed to death by a group of men between 10 and 10.30 pm on June 21. While he was admitted to a hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. This came after he shared a post on a messaging platform in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma who is facing a number of cases across the country over her controversial remark on Prophet Mohammed. On July 3, the Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the investigation of this murder to the NIA.

The MHA asserted, "The conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organizations and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated". On Monday, Amravati Police Commission Arti Singh revealed that the police had found links between the post and the murder. Denying that the police tried to suppress the case, she revealed that it hadn't disclosed this information earlier to avoid any untoward incident.

Addressing a press briefing after proving his government's majority on the floor of the Assembly, Maharashtra CM highlighted that the accused in the Amravati case have been arrested. As per sources, the interrogation has led the police to believe that either Shoaib Khan or Atib Rashid carried out the murder. However, absconding accused Shamim Ahmed was also reportedly present on the crime scene and helped in procuring the weapons as well as stabbing Kolhe.