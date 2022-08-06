Amravati Murder: NIA Arrests 2 New Accused Who Held 'biryani Party' After Chemist's Murder

In a recent development in the murder case of Amravati- based pharmacist Umesh Kolhe, two new accused have been arrested who were present at a ‘biryani party, which was held to celebrate the killing, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) told a special court in Mumbai on Friday.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) made these allegations while seeking the custody of the two accused, 41-year-old Maulavi Mushfique Ahmad and 23-year-old Abdul Arbaz. Notably, both the accused were arrested from Amravati on Wednesday.

NIA later informed the court that both the accused were in support of the other accused to remain at large after committing the crime. Both the accused were presented before special judge A K Lahoti, who later remanded them to the custody of the NIA till August 12.

According to National Investigation Agency, the duo has been booked under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for harbouring the accused.

Meanwhile, opposing the remand, the accused’s advocate Kashif Khan argued that the charges made against the duo cannot be applied as they are not terrorists.

According to sources, after the murder, a ‘biryani party’ was held to celebrate and Mushfique and Abdul were present for the same. According to NIA, Mushfique Ahmad reportedly had exchanged calls with Sheikh Irfan, the alleged kingpin after the killing, while Abdul was working as a driver with the organisation run by him. Sources also said, Irfan, the alleged mastermind of the killing, ran a voluntary organisation named Rahbar Helpline.

Amravati Murder Case

The incident occurred on June 21 between 10 PM and 10.30 PM, a 54-year-old chemist, Umesh Kolhe, was going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop, the official said, adding that his son Sanket (27) and wife Vaishnavi were accompanying him in a different vehicle.

"Kolhe ran a medical store in Amravati city. He had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma for her comments. He even mistakenly shared the post in a WhatsApp group in which some Muslims were also members, including his customers," an official of the City Kotwali police station said.

"When all of them reached near Mahila College's gate, two motorcycle-borne men came from behind and blocked Kolhe's path. A youth alighted from the motorcycle and stabbed Kolhe on his neck with a sharp weapon and escaped from the spot. Kolhe collapsed on the road in a pool of blood. Sanket rushed him to a hospital, where he died," the official said.

The case in Kohle's death was initially registered at Police station City Kotvali, Amaravati, Maharashtra. NIA had re-registered the case and taken over the investigation on July 2. The case was registered under Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Sections 34, 153 (A), 153 (B), 120 (B) and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). As many as nine people have been arrested in the case until now.