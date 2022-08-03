Amravati Murder: NIA Detains 2 More People In Connection With Umesh Kolhe's Killing

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained two people in connection to the Amravati hate killing case, wherein a 54-year-old chemist Umesh Kolhe was stabbed to death after he allegedly shared a post on a social messaging platform in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The NIA, which is currently investigating the Amravati hate killing case, detained two people who were identified as Murshid Abdul Rashid and Abdul Salim. As per the preliminary information, these two people could be arrested by the central agency today (August 3) and subsequently, they will be produced before the court wherein the NIA will ask for custody. It is pertinent to mention that as of now, NIA has arrested seven people in the killing of Umesh Kolhe and a special NIA court on July 22 sent all 7 accused to 14 days of judicial custody.

Amravati Murder Case

The incident occurred between 10 PM and 10.30 PM on June 21, when 54-year-old chemist, Kolhe, was going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop, the official said, adding that his son Sanket (27) and wife Vaishnavi were accompanying him in a different vehicle.

"Kolhe ran a medical store in Amravati city. He had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma for her comments. He even mistakenly shared the post in a WhatsApp group in which some Muslims were also members, including his customers," an official of the City Kotwali police station said. "When all of them reached near Mahila College's gate, two motorcycle-borne men came from behind and blocked Kolhe's path. A youth alighted from the motorcycle and stabbed Kolhe on his neck with a sharp weapon and escaped from the spot. Kolhe collapsed on the road in a pool of blood. Sanket rushed him to a hospital, where he died," the official said.

The case in Kohle's death was initially registered at Police station City Kotvali, Amaravati, Maharashtra. NIA had re-registered the case and taken over the investigation on July 2. The case was registered under Sections 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Sections 34, 153 (A), 153 (B), 120 (B) and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Irfan Khan, the prime accused in the case, was arrested from Nagpur. The other accused have been identified as Yusuf Khan (44), Muddsir Ahemad (22), Shahrukh Pathan (25), Abdul Thoufique (24) Shoaib Khan (22) and Atib Rashid (22) - all residents of Amravati and daily wage workers - have also been arrested. A total of seven accused have been arrested so far, while the hunt is on for the eight accused - Shamim Ahmed.