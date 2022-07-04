The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday grilled seven accused in connection with the killing of a 54-year-old chemist in Maharashtra's Amravati district. Sources said that the accused were taken to the location of the incident on Sunday night, to reconstruct the crime scene.

The chemist identified as Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe was stabbed in his neck last week after he allegedly shared a post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The incident took place on June 21, a week before two men hacked to death a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, with a cleaver, for a similar reason.

While seven people have been arrested in connection with the Amravati murder, the NIA is on the lookout for the eighth accused, Shamin. He is said to be involved in spreading hate messages on WhatsApp groups, inciting people to avenge those backing Nupur Sharma.

The former BJP spokesperson had made controversial remarks during a TV debate last month, triggering widespread protest in the country.

As per the police, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma and mistakenly sent it to a different WhatsApp group, which may have led to his killing. One Irfan Khan allegedly hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Kolhe and roped in five persons for the job. He promised Rs 10,000 to them and a safe escape in a car, the police said.

NIA takes over Amravati murder case

Under the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the NIA has taken over the case. "The conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organizations, and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated," the MHA said in a tweet.

Earlier, mobile phones and other electronic devices recovered from the arrested accused were sent to the forensics department. The assailants' mode of transportation was reportedly a two-wheeler, which has been seized by the central agency. The NIA team reached the court to take over the investigation from Amravati Police.