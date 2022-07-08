Amravati Murder Part Of 'larger Conspiracy' To Strike Terror; Republic Accesses NIA's FIR

In the latest update on the Amravati murder probe, Republic TV has accessed the FIR copy registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) wherein the central agency stated that the murder of Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe was carried out as a part of a "larger conspiracy". Notably, the FIR has been registered under Section 16, 18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Section 34, 153 (A), 153 (B), 120 (B) and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"The said incident of the cold-blooded murder of deceased victim Umesh Pralhadrao Kolhe was an act of larger conspiracy by a group of accused persons and others who have inter-alia conspired amongst themselves to strike terror amongst a section of people in India and with their assertions attempted to promote enmity on the ground of religion thereby committed a terrorist act," a statement from the FIR copy of NIA registered on July 02 in connection with the Amravati murder probe read.

NIA in its FIR has listed eight names along with unknown others under "details of known/unknown/suspected accused"-- Mudassir Ahmed, Sharukh Pathan, Abdul Thoufik, Shoaib Khan, Atib Rashid, Yusuf Khan Bahadur khan, Shahid Ahmad Firoz Ahmad and Irfan Khan Rahim Khan.

"The central government is of the opinion that a scheduled offence under NIA act 2008 has been committed and have regards to the gravity of the offences and repercussions to the national security, it is required to be investigated by NIA," a statement from FIR read.

Accused sent to NIA custody till July 15

All seven accused have been sent to National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till July 15. Irfan Khan is the prime accused in the case, who was arrested from Nagpur on July 2, whereas the other accused are Yusuf Khan, Muddsir Ahmad, Shahrukh Pathan, Abdul Thoufique, Shoaib Khan, and Atib Rashid. It is important to mention that this comes after the NIA mentioned to the court that this case is not only limited to Amravati but is a deep-rooted conspiracy.

During the court proceedings, the NIA stated, "After 23rd, when one accused who was absconding earlier, arrested later, in a custodial interrogation has informed about the conspiracy. Sohaib was arrested on June 23, and two more were arrested later. We want to investigate, let us get the PC and investigate more on the case. There are more part in the case, there are leads which need to be clarified. It is not only limited to Amravati. Let us investigate, let us get the PC."

Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, a 54-year-old chemist was stabbed to death in Maharashtra's Amravati city by two motorcycle-borne men after he allegedly shared a post on a social messaging platform in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The chemist was stabbed in his neck on June 21, a week before two men hacked to death Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, with a cleaver, for a similar reason. As per the police, Kolhe allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Sharma and mistakenly sent it to a different WhatsApp group, which could have led to his death.