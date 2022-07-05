Amravati Murder: Police Closely Tracking Social Media For Communally Sensitive Posts

Days after the shocking murder of a chemist in Maharashtra's Amravati district, the police are keeping a close watch on social media posts, to keep a check on inciteful and hateful messages being circulated online.

Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, 54, was stabbed in his neck last week after he allegedly shared a post in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The incident took place on June 21, a week before two men hacked to death a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, with a cleaver, for a similar reason.

Amravati city police have appealed to the people to not believe in rumours or post pictures on social media that could hurt the religious sentiments of any community. The police have warned of strict legal action against any person who is found indulging in such activities.

"Don't believe in rumours. Please cooperate in maintaining social harmony. Refrain from indulging in anti-social activities else strict action will be taken," the Amravati police said in a statement.

NIA takes over Umesh Kolhe murder case

The National Investigation Agency has taken over the Amravati murder case in which at least seven people have been arrested so far. The NIA is on the lookout for the eighth accused, Shamin, who is said to be involved in spreading hate messages on WhatsApp groups, inciting people to avenge those backing Nupur Sharma.

The former BJP spokesperson had made controversial remarks during a TV debate last month, triggering widespread protest in the country.

As per the police, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma and mistakenly sent it to a different WhatsApp group, which may have led to his killing. One Irfan Khan allegedly hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Kolhe and roped in five persons for the job. He promised Rs 10,000 to them and a safe escape in a car, the police said.