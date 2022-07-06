Amravati Murder: Police Detain 4 More People Over Threat Calls Made To Umesh Kolhe

In a massive development, Amravati police conducted late-night raids on Wednesday and detained four more people for making threat calls to Umesh Kolhe, a chemist who was murdered over a social media post supporting suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

Republic TV has learnt that out of the four detained, three are doctors who have been making such threat calls. However, Amravati police clarified this was a non-cognizable offence and that is the reason why they have been detained and not arrested. The police are interrogating the accused for further details.

It is pertinent to mention that seven accused persons - Muddasar Ahmad, Shahrukh Pathan, Abdul Taufiq, Shoaib Khan, Atib Rashid, Yusuf Khan and the alleged mastermind Shaikh Irfan Shaikh Rahim - have been taken into NIA custody. Another accused in the case - Shamim Ahmed - who is absconding has sought anticipatory bail from a local court, sources revealed.

NIA takes over Umesh Kolhe murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the Amravati murder case in which at least seven people have been arrested so far. The NIA is on the lookout for the eighth accused, Shamin, who is said to be involved in spreading hate messages on WhatsApp groups, inciting people to avenge those backing Nupur Sharma.

The chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was stabbed to death in Amravati city over allegedly sharing a post on a social media platform in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. After that, a person named Irfan Khan hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Kolhe and roped in five persons for the same. He promised to give Rs 10,000 to them and a safe escape in a car, the official said.

The incident occurred between 10 pm and 10.30 pm on June 21, when Kolhe was going home on a two-wheeler after closing his shop, the official said, adding that his son Sanket (27) and wife Vaishnavi were accompanying him in a different vehicle.

"Kolhe ran a medical store in Amravati city. He had allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma for her comments. He even mistakenly shared the post in a WhatsApp group in which some Muslims were also members, including his customers," an official of the City Kotwali police station said.

"When all of them reached near Mahila College's gate, two motorcycle-borne men came from behind and blocked Kolhe's path. A youth alighted from the motorcycle and stabbed Kolhe on his neck with a sharp weapon and escaped from the spot. Kolhe collapsed on the road in a pool of blood. Sanket rushed him to a hospital, where he died," the official said.

