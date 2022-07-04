Amravati Murder: Republic Confronts DCP Over Alleged Cover-up; Officer Walks Away | WATCH

As allegations of a 'cover-up' of the Amravati hate killing embroil the ousted MVA government, Republic TV on Monday confronted DCP Vikram Sali on the initial probe into the murder of Umesh Kolhe. Discussing the deployment of forces, Amravati DCP Sali revealed that at least 1000 officers were deployed in and around the city.

"We have nearly 500 policemen and officers deployed here and all over city and nearby around 1000 policemen are deployed at each and every point," he said.

However, when asked on whether there was a coverup of the shocking murder, the Amravati DCP ducked and walked away from Republic TV's mic saying, "Sorry."

Earlier, Amravati MP Navneet Rana had alleged that Amravati CP Arti Singh had registered the hate killing as 'robbery' to please her political masters and had written to Home Minister Amit Shah demanding an inquiry against the officer. "Today, another angle in relation to this incident is emerging. It is being linked to the Udaipur killing. Under pressure, Arti Singh was responsible for snubbing the matter," she alleged.

Amravati murder: NIA takes over case

A 54-year-old chemist was stabbed to death in Maharashtra's Amravati city after he allegedly shared a post on a social messaging platform in support of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. The chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was stabbed in his neck on June 21. In a separate incident a week earlier, two men hacked to death Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, with a cleaver over similar claims.

According to the police, Kolhe allegedly shared a post on some WhatsApp groups in support of Nupur Sharma and mistakenly sent it to a WhatsApp group in which Muslims were also members, including his customers. After that, a person identified as Irfan Khan hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Kolhe and roped in five persons for it. He promised to give Rs 10,000 to them and a safe escape in a car, the police said.

Under the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over the case. "The conspiracy behind the killing, involvement of organisations and international linkages would be thoroughly investigated," the MHA said in a tweet.

A total of eight accused have been arrested so far. Meanwhile, the NIA has registered a case under Sections 16,18 and 20 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Sections 153(a), 153(b), 120(b) and 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).