Amravati Murder: Victim's Brother Alleges 'Umesh Was Killed For Backing Nupur Sharma'

Days after the murder of chemist Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, his brother Mahesh Kohle spoke to Republic Media Network on Sunday. In the exclusive, Umesh highlighted how he along with his son and daughter-in-law were coming back from their shop in the wee hours of June 21, when he was attacked.

"His son and daughter-in-law were just a few feet away, on a different bike. Suddenly, his son noticed that he was attacked. He also saw a man in front of him with a knife in his hand. Seeing this, his son ran towards them. There was a third man waiting with the bike on. The other two ran towards the man, and all three fled from the site," he said.

'It was a forwarded message'

Umesh is believed to have been killed for sharing a post on WhatsApp groups in support of politician Nupur Sharma, who is presently suspended from the BJP over a controversial statement she made. The incident took place on June 21, a week before Kanhaiya Lal Teni, a tailor by profession, was brutally murdered in Rajasthan's Udaipur for similar reasons.

On this, Mahesh said that they initially had no clue what the reason for the murder was but later, the police told them that the post Umesh had uploaded for Nupur Sharma, which had gone viral on two-three WhatsApp groups, may be the reason. Umesh said, "He just sent messages on two-three groups. Earlier, the group had just acquaintances but later, everyone was made the admin, and they of their own free will added people. It also comprised of customers.

On the post shared by Umesh, Mahesh said, "He had just forwarded a post that he had received, he had not written anything on his own."

Post the incident, on the complaint of Kolhe's son, an FIR was registered and Irfan Khan, the prime accused in the case, was arrested from Nagpur on July 2. The other accused have been identified as Yusuf Khan (44), Muddsir Ahemad (22), Shahrukh Pathan (25), Abdul Thoufique (24) Shoaib Khan (22) and Atib Rashid (22) - all residents of Amravati and daily wage workers. A total of seven accused have been arrested so far.

Speaking on the update received by the family so far, Mahesh said, "Police has not revealed anything since the investigation is still underway."