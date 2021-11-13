Amravati Violence: BJP Slams Maharashtra Govt; Alleges 'sponsored Vandalism'

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday condemned the protests and the ensuing violence in the state. Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader has also said that the Tripura Police have exposed fake photos which were posted on social media. Amid the ongoing violence, Fadnavis has urged the people of Amravati to maintain social harmony and peace. In addition, he has also demanded action against leaders giving inciting speeches.

"The way protests are going on in Maharashtra over the Tripura violence, which never happened, is wrong," said Devendra Fadnavis.

'Sponsored vandalism by Maharashtra government': BJP MLA Ram Kadam

Reacting to the same, BJP MLA Ram Kadam also alleged that there are people behind the ongoing vandalism. Kadam referred to the derogatory statements by Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Raashid Alvi and Salman Khurshid. In addition, Kadam has levelled allegations and said that some religious leaders held meetings and decided 'how to vandalise, shut shops and carry out stone-pelting.' The BJP MLA also hit out at the Maharashtra government for failing to stop the leaders. Moreover, Kadam has also claimed that Maharashtra government intelligence was already aware of the situation. He has termed the situation as 'sponsored vandalism by Maharashtra government'.

"In Maharashtra in various states, some religious leaders had meetings and decided how to vandalise, shut the shops and do stone-pelting. Everything is decided by those leaders. Our question is, why did the Maharashtra government not stop them?" asked Ram Kadam "What about the intelligence? The Maharashtra government intelligence knew everything and they did not stop the vandalism. This is a sponsored vandalism by the Maharashtra government," alleged Ram Kadam

Ram Kadam concluded his remarks and urged people to maintain peace and harmony in the state. Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil and Amravati MP Navneet Kaur also urged people to maintain peace amid the ongoing protests and violence in the state.

Section 144 imposed

Amid incidents of violence in Amravati, Nanded and Malegaon, the BJP and Shiv Sena workers staged a protest in Amravati on Saturday, protesting the violence. According to sources, incidents of stone-pelting, damaging vehicles were reported to which police responded with mild lathi-charge. Police have imposed section 144 to restore law & order.

