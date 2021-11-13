Amravati Violence: Section 144 Imposed In Amravati By Guardian Minister

Section 144 has been imposed in Amravati by Guardian Minister Yashomati Thakur on Saturday after violence was reported in the districts of Nashik, Amravati and Nanded in Maharashtra. The violence broke out due to the alleged violence in Tripura. Incidents like stone-pelting reportedly took place during a protest march in Malegaon, which ended with two police personnel sustaining serious injuries. Earlier yesterday, Nashik (Rural) SP Sachin Patil said, “The investigation is underway in connection with the incident that took place in the evening. At present, the situation is peaceful in Malegaon. The legal proceedings have been started against the accused. People should not spread rumours otherwise legal action will be taken against them.”

What happened in Amravati

In the city of Amravati city, almost 8000 people protested outside the District Collector's office and submitted a memorandum to put an end to the atrocities and targeted crimes against the minority community. As per the reports, stone-pelting was reported from three regions between Chitra Chowk and Cotton Market. Amravati DCP Vikram Sali said, “So far, 5 complaints have been received. We have already started the investigation. We have filed complaints and probe against the accused of the process of admission has already begun.” The two police personnel were injured in an incident when the protestors pelted stones at the police vans in Nanded. Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil has asked for calm from the public and said, "We have brought the situation under control and we are monitoring the situation. We will not spare the ones who are found guilty of this incident. It is my request to all that we must cooperate together to maintain peace and stability. It is essential that we may act together".