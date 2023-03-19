Amritpal Singh Charged Under Arms Act After Police Find Six 12-bore Weapons

In a massive crackdown on radical preacher Amritpal Singh and his aides, the Punjab police on Sunday registered an FIR under the Arms Act. The police said that they recovered 12 illegal-bore weapons from seven people who were arrested and belonged to the Waris Punjab De group.

While interacting with the media, SSP Rural Amritsar, Satinder Singh said, "Yesterday 7 persons were arrested. Last night an FIR under Arms Act has been registered against them and Amritpal Singh is the main accused in the FIR. Six 12-bore weapons have been recovered from them and all weapons are illegal."

Punjab | Yesterday 7 persons were arrested. Last night an FIR under Arms Act has been registered against them and Amritpal Singh is the main accused in the FIR. Six 12-bore weapons have been recovered from them and all weapons are illegal: SSP Rural Amritsar, Satinder Singh pic.twitter.com/Xif22EQqvt — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

The SSP continued and said that one of the seven persons had a license but he had 139 bullets of 312 bores, which is more than the prescribed limit. He said, "Out of 7 persons arrested, one accused Harwinder Singh was having a license but he was having 139 bullets, which is more than the prescribed limit. On the behest of Amritpal, one person, Gurpesh gave him these bullets. All these have been recovered. An illegal 315 bore will also be recovered."

Further elaborating on the details of how the aides were arrested, SSP Singh said, "The accused were arrested from near Mehatpur yesterday. The arrested accused have been identified as Ajay Pal, Gurveer Singh, Baljinder Singh, Harwinder Singh, Gurlal Singh, Amandeep, and Savrit Singh. Amritpal escaped from the spot and our efforts are underway to nab him."

Amritpal Singh remains on run

As Amritpal Singh remains on the run, the state police launched a massive manhunt and state-wide cordon and search operations to arrest him. Heavy police personnel have been deployed outside Amritpal Singh's house located in Jallupur Khera village of Amritsar.

As per police, "Several others including Amritpal Singh are on the run and a massive manhunt has been launched to nab them."

#WATCH Punjab Police and Rapid Action Force conduct flag march in Jalandhar as efforts are underway to nab pro-Khalistan "Waris Punjab De" chief Amritpal Singh pic.twitter.com/qziNjIVgRG — ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2023

Four aides of Singh shifted to Dibrugarh

Meanwhile, on Sunday, four aides of Amritpal Singh were shifted to Dibrugarh in Assam, as per police sources. The four aides were sent to Assam along with a 27-member team of the Punjab Police led by SP Tejbir Singh. They are stationed at the Dibrugarh Central Jail. The police have refused to let out the names of the aides in custody. SP said, "We will tell their names later.”