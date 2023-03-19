Amritpal Singh Close Aide And Financer Daljeet Singh Kalsi Nabbed: Sources

Daljeet Singh Kalsi, alias Sarabjeet Singh Kalsi, an alleged advisor and financier of a pro-Khalistani outfit, Waris Punjab De, led by Amritpal Singh, has been arrested on Sunday, March 19, as searches continue to apprehend Amritpal.

Amritpal Singh, the leader of the Khalistani movement, is reportedly evading the Punjab Police's attempts to apprehend him. According to the police, as many as 78 people have been taken into custody, and some have been held for questioning.

While the Khalistani leader was escaping to the Shahkot tehsil in Jalandhar, a special state police force comprising of officers from seven districts trailed his convoy. Apparently, he was last seen riding away at high speed on a motorcycle. Seven of his associates were arrested after two of the vehicles in his cavalcade were halted near Mehatpur.

The Internet has been snapped across the state of Punjab until 12 p.m. Sunday, March 19, as Singh's aides circulated videos appealing to people to reach Shahkot. The "Waris Punjab de" chief documented himself while escaping the police via live-streaming on social media.

This is how a real Khalistani is in his real life



Look at the condition of Amritpal Singh supporter when Police chased him for arrest



An absolute cowardpic.twitter.com/0yOmQtOaog — Flt Lt Anoop Verma (Retd.) 🇮🇳 (@FltLtAnoopVerma) March 18, 2023

A large contingent of police was deployed in the home town of Amritpal, Jallupur Khaira, in Amritsar district, and searches were conducted at his house.

"We don't have correct information about him (Amritpal Singh). Police conducted searches for 3–4 hours at our house. They didn't find anything illegal. Police should have arrested him when he left the house," said Tarsem Singh, father of Amritpal Singh.

Why is Amritpal a fugitive?

On February 24, Amritpal Singh was at the epicenter of a sizable demonstration against the arrest of his aide, Lovepreet Singh, accused in a kidnapping case. Lovepreet Singh's followers, some of whom were armed with swords and firearms, stormed a police station in Ajnala, a town outside of Amritsar, and demanded an assurance from the officers that they would release Lovepreet Singh. During the altercation, six police officers, including one with the rank of Superintendent of Police, suffered injuries.