Amritpal Singh's Aide Lovepreet Toofan Freed, Punjab Police Give Clean Chit After Rampage

Lovepreet Toofan, a close aide of Waris Punjab De group leader Amritpal Singh, has been released by the Punjab police on Friday, February 24, a day after the rampage in Amritsar. The supporters of Amritpal stormed Ajnala police station on February 23 in a bid to secure the release of Lovepreet Toofan.

The Ajnala court on Friday morning stated that Lovepreet Toofan, who was arrested on abduction charges, will be released based on evidence. The order was pronounced by Judicial Magistrate Pratham Manpreet Kaur.

After getting the clean chit from the court, Lovepreet Toofan, said, "Entire community is one and we should get out of this slavery. I thank all our Sikh officers. Along with my community members, we will now go to Golden Temple to pay obeisance."

The Amritsar ADGP, reacting to the matter, said, "Further investigation in the case will be done by the Special Investigation Team (SIT). The situation has come under control and we are continuously appealing to the people for maintaining peace in the state."

While commenting on the condition of injured police officials, he said, "Some senior officers of the Punjab Police have visited the hospital to know the present condition of injured police officials. We will investigate the matter to find out the people who were involved in the attack."

Punjab police give in to Amritpal's demand

The Punjab police on February 23 had already negotiated with the group of attackers by withdrawing the FIR registered against Amritpal's close aide. A senior police official said, "Special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the case. We are looking into the matter. The accused will be released based on the evidences."

Meanwhile, the opposition led by the BJP in Punjab, has criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for its failure to maintain law and order in the state. Punjab BJP general secretary Harjit Singh Grewal, said, "We ask the government to investigate the incident. The hooliganism is unacceptable. The Kejriwal government should not play dirty politics and put this person in jail."