Amritsar: Accessed CCTV Clip Shows Exact Moment Of Khalsa College Firing That Killed One

Days after a clash erupted between two student groups of Khalsa College in Punjab's Amritsar, a shocking visual has now surfaced showing the exact moment when the incident took place where a person was killed while another one got injured in bullet attacks.

In a CCTV footage that has been accessed by Republic TV, a man in a black t-shirt identified as Lovepreet Singh was shot dead in the footage while his friend Gursimran and one more person can be seen accompanying him while they were going towards the college. Notably, Gursimran also sustained bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment.

The visuals are just moments before the student groups engaged in a scuffle, following which one side opened fire on the two friends. The video has recently surfaced in connection to the Khalsa college murder case showing the entire incident of how the three boys approached the place and were attacked with a gun when they were trying to return. The boys can be also seen making attempts to flee the spot after receiving bullet injuries.

In the meantime, two people have been arrested so far in connection to the case and an investigation is currently underway to nab other offenders.

What happened at Amritsar's Khalsa college?

The incident happened on the afternoon of June 1, Wednesday, when two student groups got engaged in a heated argument outside the Khalsa College gate. During this while, one side also opened firing during which two sustained bullet injuries.

As informed by the police, the scuffle allegedly erupted over a girl's photograph. An investigation was also initiated shortly after this. Speaking to the media, DCP Amritsar, Rashpal Singh said,

"We are starting our investigation. The injured have been identified as Lovepreet Singh and Gursimran natives of Batala. Two people came and some argument erupted. Shots were fired and two people were injured. We can't say anything more, we need to probe the matter first."

Speaking to reporters, DCP Amritsar Rashpal Singh revealed that the fight allegedly erupted over a girl's photograph. Notably, this happened at a time when security arrangements were made in view of the Ghallughara Diwas scheduled on June 6.



Image: RepublicWorld