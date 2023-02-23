Amritsar Anarchy: Injured Cops Narrate Horrific Attack By Amritpal Singh's Supporters

Amritpal Singh and members of the 'Waris Punjab De' group attacked the Ajnala Police Station in Punjab's Amritsar on Thursday in a bid to secure the release of Lovepreet Toofan. The violent episode led to several police officials getting injured. Republic spoke to some of the cops injured in the incident who related the sequence of events and articulated their surprise at how things had gone down.

Janakraj, a home guard who was injured in the incident, said, "I was on the duty to maintain the law and order in the Ajnkala police station. There were barricades in front of the police station, which was left broken."

"One of my colleagues was attacked by swords. When I rushed to save him, I got beaten by the miscreants. I was hit by swords on my head. I tried to defend myself with the shield but it was also left broken by their weapons," he added.

Surjeet, another cop who was attacked by Amritpal's supporters, said, "I was deployed on the main gate of the police station (where the major violence broke out). I had a shield in my hand which they broke out by hitting with swords. I have sharp cuts on my hand. After getting admitted to this hospital, the doctors made some stitches."

Punjab police negotiates with attackers

In visuals that emerged from inside the hospital, several injured cops were seen lying on the bed, receiving treatment, their bodies covered in bandages. Punjab Police, on the other hand, initiated a negotiation with those who attacked the police station and beat up cops. Amritsar Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh told Republic that an FIR had been registered against Lovepreet Toofan and he will be released on the basis of evidence.

"A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the case. We are looking into the matter. The situation is now under control as protestors are now dispersing peacefully. The law will take its own course hereafter," the senior police official said. Reports indicate Lovepreet Toofan is likely to be released on Friday, February 24.