Amritsar Chaos: Police 'negotiating' With Amritpal, SIT To Probe Case Against Toofan

After Amritpal Singh and members of the 'Waris Punjab De' group attacked the Ajnala Police Station in Punjab's Amritsar on Thursday, the Punjab Police initiated a negotiation with the group. Amritpal's supporters have called for the release of Lovepreet Toofan, a close aide of the Waris Punjab De leader who was detained following allegations of kidnapping. A raucous mob barged into the police station brandishing guns and swords seeking the release of Lovepreet.

Following the attack, Amritsar Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh told Republic that an FIR had been registered against Lovepreet Toofan and he will be released on the basis of evidence. "A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to investigate the case. We are looking into the matter. The situation is now under control as protestors are now dispersing peacefully. The law will take its own course hereafter," the senior police official said.

Bhagwant Mann's police bow down before Amritpal?

The supporters of Amritpal Singh started gathering at Ajnala to protest against the filing of a First Information Report (FIR) against Amritpal and his associates. Amritpal was also seen in the Ajnala police station at 1:45 pm on Thursday with a large number of protestors. The decision of the Punjab police comes hours after Amritpal threatened the police if the FIR was not withdrawn. He called the protest a "show of strength."

He said, "The FIR was registered only with a political motive. If they don't cancel the case in one hour, the admin will be responsible for whatever happens next...They think we can't do anything, so this show of strength was necessary."

Meanwhile, the opposition led by BJP in Punjab, has criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for its failure to maintain law and order in the state. Punjab BJP general secretary Harjit Singh Grewal, said, "We ask the government to investigate the incident. The hooliganism is unacceptable. The Kejriwal government should not play dirty politics and put this person in jail."