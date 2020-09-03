Amritsar Hooch Tragedy: ED Registers ECIR; To Probe Illicit Liquor Trade In Punjab

The Enforcement Directorate, on Thursday, has stepped in to investigate the illicit liquor trade in Punjab after the Hooch tragedy that hit the state in August. The investigating agency has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) kickstarting probe into the tragedy which claimed 125 lives. ED has also sought details of the FIRs filed by the Punjab Police in the case to verify a possible money laundering angle to the case.

SAD demands CBI probe

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has demanded a CBI probe in the case claiming that two Congress MLAs - Ramanjit Sikki and Rana Gurjeet Singh - are allegedly running this trade. SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal has claimed that the Punjab police have arrested suppliers, but are not nabbing the ‘big fishes behind this nexus’. The Punjab Police has arrested more than 40 persons so far in the case. In response to the allegations against MLAs and leaders, Congress government in a statement had said that SAD is trying to play dirty politics and playing with the sentiments of victim families.

READ | Amarinder Govt In Trouble? Cong MP Claims Security Removal Amid Punjab Hooch Tragedy Row

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh has assured that those involved in the Hooch tragedy will not be spared and properties of those responsible for the tragic incident would be confiscated.

Punjab Hooch tragedy

121 people have died in Punjab’s Amritsar, Batala, and Tarn Taran districts since August 5 after consuming spurious liquor. Police stated that Moga-based hand sanitiser manufacturer - Ravinder Singh Anand had allegedly bought three cans of 200 litres each of the spurious liquor at Rs 11,000 a drum from the kingpin - Ludhiana-based paint business owner Rajesh Joshi. Each of these bottles was diluted by 10 per cent to make 46 bottles, which was then further diluted by an accused - Balwinder Kaur, by 50% water and sold a bottle of the diluted spirit for Rs 100. Police have identified five businessmen - Gobinder, Ravinder, Darshana Rani, Triveni Chouhan and Harpreet Singh apart from Joshi himself.

READ | Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Congress Govt Revokes Security To Own MP Who Slammed CM's 'inaction'

A manhunt has been launched for Ludhiana-based paint business owner Rajesh Joshi and others, who had initially allegedly supplied the three drums of spurious liquor which caused the deaths. While 887 raids have been conducted since July 31, Punjab Police has launched a departmental inquiry against two deputy superintendents of police and four station house officers have been suspended for negligence. The CM had also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh per victim.

READ | Punjab Hooch Tragedy: SAD Postpones Planned Protest Outside Sonia Gandhi's Residence

READ | Suresh Raina's Uncle & Cousin Killed In Attack; Cricketer Tweets To Punjab CM For Help