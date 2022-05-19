Amritsar: Punjab Police Bust Cross-border Espionage Network, 2 ISI Agents Arrested

The Punjab Police on Wednesday busted a cross-border espionage network by arresting two ISI agents in Amritsar. The State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar, in an intelligence-led operation nabbed two persons living in Mirakot Chowk. The two persons were arrested after they reportedly supplied photos and videos of defence installations and vehicles through the encrypted application.

The arrested ISI agents were identified as Zaffar Riaz and Mohd Shamshad. The two were living in a rented place in Mirakot Chowk, Amritsar. According to the information accessed, Zaffar was trained as a spy by ISI to provide photos and videos of defence installations. Zaffar recently visited India on the pretext of medical treatment.

The police also recovered photos and videos of various air force stations and army buildings from the arrested persons. Zaffar and Shamshad will be produced in the court for the police remand. Further probe is underway in the case to unearth the espionage network.

Notably, the Punjab Police had earlier busted similar espionage networks in a crackdown on terrorism. The cops had arrested one Mandeep Singh, a resident of Sirsa on October 26, 2021. Singh, working in a stone crusher near Pathankot Cantonment was nabbed after he shared sensitive information with a PIO. In the same week, the police also picked up Krunal Kumar Baria, an Army man for passing on sensitive information about the Army to Pakistan-based handlers.

Punjab Police statement

In the relentless drive to break the nexus of Pakistan ISI and traitorous persons who supply classified information to compromise the sovereignty, integrity and security of the state, Punjab Police has busted a cross border espionage network: Punjab Police. In an intelligence-led op, State Spl Op Cell Amritsar has arrested Zaffar Riaz, r/o 4 Ostagar lane, Entally, PS Beniapukur Kolkata and his associate Mohd Shamshad, r/o Village Bheja, PS Bheja, Madhubani, Bihar, now living in a rented place in Mirakot Chowk, Amritsar. In this connection, a case under sections of the Official Secrets Act, and IPC has been registered in Amritsar. Investigations are being conducted to assess the amount of damage caused by the accused.

Punjab Police reveal ISI-Khalistan link in Mohali attack

The main accused in the Mohali rocket attack at the Punjab Police Intelligence HQ office was arrested by the Punjab Police on May 13. A total of six accused have been arrested by the Mohali police in the case. The main accused, identified as Jagdeep Singh, was involved with the other accused Nishan Singh in the rocket launcher attack in Mohali.

The RPG used in the attack came to Mohali from Pakistan through a drone and accused Nishan Singh received the RPG. Further, Jagdeep Singh supplied the RPG to carry out the attack. Punjab Police has identified a chain related to the rocket attack on Mohali. The mastermind Harvinder Singh Rindha is currently in Pakistan. He was supplying weapons, money, and all logistics to Nishan Singh and Jagdeep Singh. DGP Punjab Police VK Bhawra had said that the case is closely linked with Pakistan-based terrorists.

Image: PTI