Amritsar School Receives Bomb Threat Message, Security Beefed Up; 3 Students Detained

Security was beefed up outside the DAV Public School on Lawrence Road in Amritsar after the principal received a bomb threat on Wednesday. 

Gloria Methri

Security was beefed up outside the DAV Public School on Lawrence Road in Amritsar after the principal received a bomb threat on Wednesday. Some miscreants allegedly threatened to blow up the school and also fire gunshots.

The purported message, written in the English and Urdu languag with a Pakistan flag read, "Important! The gun firing on September 8 in DAV Public School in Amritsar will be there from our hood for violating our country's schools."

Though police have deployed security outside the school three students of Class 9 have also been detained for circulating this message.

Following the incident, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla requested Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to instruct anti-sabotage teams to comb the school premises.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Principal of *another* famed school received a serious threat, panicking residents. I suggest CMO Punjab instruct anti-sabotage teams to comb school premises and direct police and intelligence agencies to explain this lapse in the security and safety of the public."

