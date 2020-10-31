AMU Student Leader Threatens To Behead Those Supporting French Prez Macron

A shocking tape has surfaced from the Aligarh Muslim University in which a student leader can be heard issuing an open threat to behead anyone speaking against Islam or sharing blasphemous content about the religion. Farhan Zuberi, the head of AMU Students' Union was caught on tape giving an open threat to behead while protesting against France President Emmanuel Macron over his remarks on religious extremism.

The threat comes amid growing anti-France sentiments across Muslim communities around the world after President Macron launched a crackdown against radical Islam following a French teacher named Samuel Patty who was beheaded and killed for showing a cartoon of Prophet Muhammad.

On Friday, protest marches were held at AMU against the French President amid recurring terror incidents and attacks in the European nation. Students shouted slogans against Macron and burnt his posters and called for a boycott of French products.

The agitation and threat by the AMU protestors come at a time when India has extended support to France against the recent terror attacks in the country.

Politicians react to threat

Reacting to the student's threat, BJP leader Manish Tiwari said such incidents, carried out by religious extremists are prevalent in India while citing a few cases in Delhi and Haryana.

"It is very well understood by their language. They don't just say it, they are doing it. A boy was killed in Delhi for the same reasons. Before this, a girl in Haryana was shot. The law will teach a lesson to such people," Tiwari told reporters.

Meanwhile, MoS Health Ashwini Choubey targetted the Opposition party in Bihar over the Zuberi's open threat. Calling the grand alliance as "Mahathagbandhan," Choubey said those who defend such extremists have been contesting elections in the state.

"The anti-Indians who have been defending, terrorists, violent, extremists the same people are candidates for Mahathagbandhan. The people will those who promote violence," the BJP leader said.

Rashtriya Lok Samta Party leader Upendra Kushwaha said, "No one has the right to resort to violence but at the same time it is also not right to publically oppose any religion."

Why is Macron being targeted?

Macron had defended the Charlie Hebdo magazine and spoken in favour of caricatures, drawing widespread criticism from Muslim majority nations, even before Paty's killing. After the killing, he said that Paty was killed, "because he embodied the Republic which comes alive every day in classrooms, the freedom that is conveyed and perpetuated in schools. Samuel Paty was killed because Islamists want our future and because they know that with quiet heroes like him, they will never have it."

He had opined that right to free speech included the "right to blasphemy", and pledged to fight against “Islamic separatism” in France. On October 2, Macron said "Islam was in crisis" and that it "plagued by radical temptations and by a yearning for a reinvented jihad which is the destruction of the other". Even as attack and criticism continued, Macron maintained, “We will continue, we will defend the freedom that you taught so well and we will bring secularism... “we will not give up cartoons, drawings, even if others back down”.

