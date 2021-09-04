An Affidavit Filed In SC Challenges Coercive Administration Of COVID-19 Vaccines By States

In a recent development, an affidavit has been filed before the Supreme Court challenging the administration of COVID-19 vaccines under coercive directives by state governments. The affidavit highlights the matter as a concern of public health since vaccines available in the supply chain do not guarantee absolute efficacy against SARS-COV-2 and its transmission.

The plea states that since the introduced COVID-19 vaccines do not prevent the transmission of the disease, therefore discrimination against the un-vaccinated individuals by denying them access to services or means to earn a livelihood is 'arbitrary, unconstitutional and discriminatory'.

The petitioner is seeking directions against coercive mandate issued by various state governments for immunisation against COVID-19.

Similar pleas on COVID vaccine under 'coercion'

Previously, a similar plea was heard at the Bombay High Court wherein the petitioner challenged the government's announcement that 'fully vaccinated' people are allowed to avail local trains. The plea seeks that people within Mumbai Metropolitan Region be allowed to board local trains irrespective of one's vaccination status. The same notification directed malls, shops, establishments and private offices to vaccinate their employees and mandated the same. The plea challenged the necessitating of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The plea stated that people who have not taken the COVID-19 vaccine would witness discrimination. Therefore, the Maharashtra government's orders are violative of Article 14 (right to equality), 19 (freedom of speech and expression) and 21 (right to life and liberty). The petitioner highlights that the state orders are in utter disregard of the Centre's take on 'no forceful vaccination'.

COVID situation in India

More than 66.07 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have so far been provided to states and Union territories by the Centre for free and under the direct state procurement category, the Union health ministry said on Saturday.

It also said that more than 4.49 crore (4,49,68,620) balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs.

The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country, the ministry said in a statement.

"More than 66.07 crore (66,07,19,455) vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far through (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category. Further, more than 85 lakh doses (85,63,780) are in the pipeline," it said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states/UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the statement said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the states/UTs by providing them Covid vaccines free of cost.

Image: PTI