The Bombay High Court issued notice to the NIA on a plea filed by Bhima Koregaon case accused Anand Teltumbde challenging the strict bail provision in the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Assailing Section 43D of this law, the academician argued that it created a huge hurdle for any person to be granted bail. Lamenting that the wording of the Act precludes the court from even superficially examining the case of an accused, he urged the HC to overturn the Special NIA court's bail rejection order.

Moreover, he expressed the apprehension that he might remain incarcerated for many years as the central agency intends to examine over 200 witnesses. As an alternative to bail, Teltumbde sought that he should be placed under house arrest as part of his judicial custody instead of prison. In his plea, he also accused the NIA of misusing the scope of the term "front organization" citing that its definition is too broad. The HC bench comprising SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar has directed the central agency to file a reply within three weeks.

Charges against Anand Teltumbde

Violence had erupted at Koregaon-Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018, where supporters had gathered to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon. This resulted in the death of one person and leaving several injured. Subsequently, the Pune police arrested activists such as Sudha Bharadwaj, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, and Vernon Gonsalves, Surendra Gadling, Sudhir Dhawale and P Varavara Rao for allegedly inciting the Bhima Koregoan violence through their speech at the Elgar Parishad meeting on December 31, 2017.

Teltumbde, a professor at the Goa Institute of Management has been accused of organizing the Elgar Parishad event. Some of the other charges against him include 'conspiracy to assassinate PM Narendra Modi', 'overthrow the government', 'waging war against the Government of India' under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Also, it has been alleged that he has links with Maoists. In January 2020, the case was transferred to the NIA.

The legal battle

In 2019, a Pune sessions court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Teltumbde and co-accused Gautam Navlakha. They later approached the Bombay High Court which gave them interim protection from arrest while their petitions were being heard. However, after Bombay HC refused to give any relief, they moved the Supreme Court.

On March 9, 2020, the SC directed them to surrender within three weeks. This was extended by another week. During the final hearing, the counsel for the activists had argued that going to jail amid the COVID-19 crisis was akin to a death sentence. But the SC bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra and Indira Banerjee stated that the activists would not be granted further time beyond April 14, 2020, to surrender. Teltumbde was arrested on this day by the NIA after he surrendered before it.