Misinformed over the Agnipath scheme, protests and arson escalated in Bihar on Friday with vandals torching trains in Patna, Arrah, Samastipur, Nawada and Begusarai. Republic TV accessed shocking visuals from the state where full-blown anarchy was witnessed over the new Army recruitment scheme for the youth. Apart from vandalising the railway stations and torching trains, protestors were also seen attacking police personnel and pelting stones.

Speaking to Republic TV, one of the officials at the Patna railway station revealed that around 1000 protestors had unleashed mayhem onto the train station and none of them seemed like students. "We are not able to douse the fire with just extinguishers. More water is being brought in," said one of the authorities at the station.

Another shared, "We are trying to coordinate (to bring water supply). We have detached the 4 burning bogies, the engine we pushed away and saved manually. Another train we have saved. Around 1000 persons came, there were not students, they seemed like vandals, their face was covered."

#StopAnarchyOnAgnipath | Trains torched, highways blocked over Agnipath scheme. Tune in to watch ground report and share your views - https://t.co/lMBoQ1dEX5 pic.twitter.com/WUQix2dmGa — Republic (@republic) June 17, 2022

A female passenger, who was travelling in one of the trains that were torched, spoke to Republic TV and detailed the horrific attack. "We don't know what has happened. The entire train has been ruined. We were travelling, our stuff has been misplaced. Ten people came and stones were pelted at the train," she broke down, trying to locate her missing stuff. Several other passengers also narrated their difficulties.

A total of 200 train services have been impacted due to the ongoing agitation as 35 train services stand cancelled while 13 have been short terminated, throughout the country.

#StopAnarchyOnAgnipath | Republic TV reports from Patna where a train was torched and vandalised even as passengers evacuate. Tune in to watch #LIVE coverage here - https://t.co/lMBoQ1dEX5 pic.twitter.com/UvKCsfPimc — Republic (@republic) June 17, 2022

Centre increases age limit, busts myths around Agnipath scheme

This comes even as the Centre, in a big move, decided to increase the age limit of 'Agniveers' from 21 years to 23 years to induct more youth into the Armed Forces. Earlier, the government had debunked concerns and the myths about the scheme and had assured post-retirement benefits to Agniveers.

The Centre had said that soldiers aspiring to be entrepreneurs will receive a financial package and bank loan scheme after serving in the army for four years. Those desiring to pursue higher education will be given a certificate equivalent to the class 12 certificate and a bridging course and the ones who wish to obtain jobs will be given priority in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and the state police. Several avenues are also being opened up for them in other sectors.

Agnipath is a pan-India short-term service youth recruitment scheme for the Armed Forces. Those inducted into the service will be called 'Agniveers' and will be employed for four years where rigorous military training will be imparted to them. The age group for eligibility under the scheme is 17.5 to 23 years. The starting annual package will be Rs 4.76 lakh, which can be increased to 6.92 lakh by the end of the service.