Andhra CM Jagan Directs Strict Action Against Those Responsible For Tonsuring SC Youth

The case of a Scheduled Caste (SC) youth being beaten and tonsured allegedly by police officials in the East Godavari district has heated politics in Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a serious view of the incident and soon after being apprised about the case, has instructed officials to take strict action against those responsible and had asked for details.

Reportedly, the youth identified as Vara Prasad had confronted a YSRCP leader and tried to stop his sand lorries at Muni Koodali area. Thereafter, the police called him on the pretext of enquiry into the case. Vara Prasad, who belongs to Vedullapalle village, was called to Sita Nagaram police station on Monday for enquiry.

"I enquired about the incident that took place yesterday in the Sitanagaram police station limits, in Rajahmundry Urban district range. Sitanagaram SI Shaik Feroz Shah had called on Vara Prasad for enquiry into a case, beaten and injured him, tonsured his head and moustache," said DIG KV Mohan Rao.

The Director-General of Police has conducted an inquiry into the incident and suspended one sub-inspector and two constables in connection with the case. A case under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act has been filed in the matter.

Leader of the Opposition and ex-CM, N Chandrababu Naidu, denounced the police action and alleged that atrocities on Dalits have increased under the YSR Congress government. Meanwhile, state Congress president S Sailajanath also strongly condemned the incident and demanded stern action against those responsible.

