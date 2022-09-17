Andhra Govt Approaches Apex Court Against HC's Order Declaring Amaravati As Only Capital

In a bid to revive its plan to have three capitals, the Andhra Pradesh government on Saturday approached the Supreme Court challenging the state High Court's judgment declaring Amaravati as the only capital of the state. The development came after Andhra Pradesh High Court on March 3 directed the administration to drop its plan to build three capitals. The High Court instead directed the state government to focus on the development of Amaravati as the state capital in accordance with the master plan.

The High Court also directed Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government to use the 33,000 acres of land, which was taken from the state's farmers by the previous regime, to only build the state's capital city and nothing else.

Earlier in 2020, the Andhra government introduced the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 and the AP Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Bill, 2020 in the state Assembly which aimed at setting up executive, legislative and judicial capitals at Visakhapatnam, Amaravati and Kurnool respectively.

HC directs state govt to reserve 'Amaravati' as state capital

After the Andhra Pradesh government was planning to build three state capitals and discard the previously approved Greenfield capital city project in Amaravati, the farmers who provided their land approached the High Court to ensure that the land given by them to the state government should only be used for the formation of the state capital - Amaravati.

At least 100 petitions were filed by the farmers challenging the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government’s idea of having three capitals in the state. As thousands of farmers gave up over 33,000 acres of their fertile land for setting up the state capital in Amaravati, they are protesting against the chief minister’s idea to trifurcate the state.

Following the petitions filed by the farmers', the High Court bench led by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra directed the government to deliver the developed plots in the Greenfield capital city project approved by the previous government led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu within three months. The land was accessed by the farmers under the Capital Development Authority Act (CRDA).

The court in its order also pointed out that the guarantees provided by the former Chandrababu Naidu government are irrevocable under the CRDA Act and therefore, the government cannot use their land for any other purposes rather than building Amaravati as the state's capital.

Jagan Mohan Reddy's 3-capital dream

Notably, after YSR Congress Party took to power in May 2019, the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government decided to ditch the half-completed unified Greenfield capital city project initiated by the previous state government and suggested building three capitals for the state of Andhra Pradesh.