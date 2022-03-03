'Implement Amaravati Masterplan', Andhra HC Directs State Govt In A Blow To 3-capital Plan

In a major setback for the CM Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday, March 3, directed the administration to drop its plan to build three capitals and instead directed to focus on the development of the Amaravati as the state capital in accordance with the master plan.

The HC bench further directed the YSRCP government to use the 33,000 acres of land pooled from farmers by the previous regime only for building the capital city and nothing else. The development comes in as the Andhra Pradesh government was mulling to build three state capitals and discard the previously approved Greenfield capital city project in Amaravati.

HC directs Andhra Pradesh govt to reserve Amaravati as state capital

The farmers who were promised to be given developed plots in the Greenfield capital city project opposed the government’s idea of developing three cities and approached the High Court to ensure that the fertile land provided by them to the state government for the formation of the capital- Amaravati shall be used only for that. Over 100 petitions filed by the farmers were heard by an Andhra High Court full bench led by Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra.

Farmers have protested the Reddy government's decision to relocate government offices away from Amaravati, as well as the Reddy government's two bills- the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill and the AP CRDA Repeal Bill.

After hearing farmers' petitions, the Andhra Pradesh HC directed the government to deliver the developed plots to farmers who had parted their fertile lands within three months. The land was accessed by the farmers under the Capital Development Authority Act (CRDA).

The court in its order pointed out that the guarantees provided by the erstwhile Chandrababu Naidu government are irrevocable under the CRDA Act and therefore, the government can not use their land for any other purposes rather than building Amaravati as capital legally.

After seizing power in Andhra Pradesh in May 2019, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government had decided to ditch the half-completed unified Greenfield capital city project initiated by the previous state government and instead suggested building three capitals: an executive capital in Visakhapatnam, a judicial capital in Kurnool, and administrative capital in Amaravati.

Image: PTI/ Representational Image