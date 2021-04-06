Andhra HC Stays MPTC & ZPTC Polls After Oppositiomn Parties Accuse EC Of Favouring YSRCP

In a major setback for the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, the Andhra High Court on Tuesday, stayed the two-day Parishad elections after Opposition parties alleged 'irregularities in SEC notification'. The Andhra HC has ruled that Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections will remain suspended after Opposition parties - BJP, TDP and Janasena moved the HC opposing it. Andhra SEC Nilam Sawhney has been told to file an affidavit in this matter.

As per reports, soon after Nilam Sawhney took over as the new SEC, she issued a notification on April 1 ordering MPTC and ZPTC elections to be completed within week, inspite of the COVID-19 spread. Immediately, Opposition parties moved the HC against it claiming the 4-week election code was not imposed as per the directions of the Supreme Court. TDP has already boycotted the elections due to lack of trust in Andhra HC. As per SEC's notification, the polls are scheduled for April 8 with the results to be announced on April 10, which Opposition parties allege that the SEC has taken decision only to favour the ruling YSRCP leaders.

"Fighting ruthless elections is nothing new to the TDP. But what is new to us is the fight with the criminal elements and rowdies who have no faith in democracy. It is new to us to fight with the police who are conniving with and abetting the election offences being committed by the YCP. Yet we will continue our legal fight and we have filed a petition in the High Court against the SEC's latest notification," Chandrababu Naidu stated. READ | TDP to boycott polls in Andhra Pradesh; 'No trust in state EC,' says Chandrababu Naidu

YSRCP sweeps local body polls

After a high battled campaign for the Andhra Pradesh Municipal Corporation elections, the ruling YSRCP swept the local body polls. The ruling party bagged all the three big corporations- Vijayawada, Vishakhapatnam, and Tirupati, 9 other corporations and also won 74 out of 75 municipalities. The unprecedented landslide victory left the Opposition Telugu Desam Party trailing behind with 75 municipalities and 11 municipal corporations.

Later, the YSRCP govt made history by allocating, 50% of roles in temple boards and agricultural marketing committees to members belonging to scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, backward class, and minorities, while another 50% posts have been given to women. Moreover, around 78% of the posts in councils have also been allotted to backward communities such as SC, ST, BC. Jagan also appointed 52 women candidates to the 86 posts of mayors and chairpersons.