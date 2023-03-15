Andhra Man Impersonates CM Jagan Mohan Reddy To Dupe 60 Companies Of Rs 3 Crore, Arrested

The Mumbai police have arrested a man from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly duping a city-based electronics retail chain of Rs 12 lakh by impersonating Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The accused has been identified as 28-year-old Nagraj Budumuru.

According to the officials, the accused was recently taken into custody from the Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh, nearly two months after a complaint was filed in Mumbai. The officials stated that Nagraj Budumuru has cheated about 60 companies of nearly Rs 3 crore by impersonating the PA of CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy or the CM himself.

As per the Mumbai anti-cybercrime official, an employee from the managing director’s office of the electronics seller received a call in December last year from a man claiming to be the personal assistant of the Andhra CM. The caller said that CM Reddy wanted to have a word with the company's MD, the official added.

The unaware staffer shared the MD's mobile number, following which the accused then reportedly got in touch with the MD while posing as the Andhra CM and asked for Rs 12 lakh from the electronics retail chain towards sponsorship of the kit of a cricketer, the officials said.

To sound genuine, the accused sent fake documents in the name of the Andhra Cricket Association and an email ID claiming that it belongs to the cricketer and got the amount released.

Learning that they had been conned, the electronics seller filed a police complaint in January. Following this, Mumbai police's cyber cell launched an investigation, and found the accused in Andhra's Srikakulam district, which borders Odisha. According to the official, police have discovered that accused Budumuru is involved in at least 30 related cases across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and they have also retrieved Rs 7.6 lakh from his bank accounts.

(With inputs from agencies)