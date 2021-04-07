Andhra Pradesh HC Stays MPTC And ZPTC Elections In State; TDP & BJP Laud Court's Verdict

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday stayed the notification of the State Election Commissioner on Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituency (ZPTC) elections. The Andhra Pradesh HC made the ruling based on petitions filed against the ruling TSRCP by the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) against the State Election Commission's notification of April 1, announcing the election date.

The petitioners in their plea to Andhra Pradesh HC claimed that they were not consulted before the date for the election was announced. It is important to note here that earlier, the newly appointed State Election chief Nilam Sawhney on April 1 had issued a notification announcing MPTCs and ZPTCs polls. The polling was scheduled for April 8 and the counting of votes was supposed to be held on April 10.

Andhra Pradesh HC stays MPTC & ZPTC elections

Justice U Durgaprasad Rao, who had heard the petition filed by TDP, BJP and JSP for three days straight had reserved his order on Monday. During the hearing, the counsel for the State Election Commission, CV Mohan Reddy, had argued that the Commission has the powers to modify or renotify the election process as per Rule 7 of Andhra Pradesh Panchayath Rah election conduct rules. He had also reminded the court about the Supreme Court's orders to resume the election process, which was stalled in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, advocate C Suman, who is representing the government had told the court that there was a need to complete polls at the earliest because the Andhra Pradesh state government was making plans to intensify the COVID-19 vaccination drive in light of an exponential surge in the Coronavirus cases in the state.

Opposition hails Andhra Pradesh HC's decision

Hailing Andhra Pradesh HC's decision, TDP termed the elections "unlawful" and announced that the party will boycott the polls. TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu said that the stalling of the Parishad polls by the court was a clear victory for the Ambedkar constitution.

Lauding Andhra Pradesh HC's decision to stay MPTC and ZPTC elections, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Somu Veerraju took to his official Twitter handle and slammed CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led AP government. He wrote, "In a massive blow to the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government and exposing the misuse of state machinery, Hon'ble AP High Court stays the notification of State Election Commissioner on MPTC and ZPTC elections in Andhra Pradesh."

(Image: PTI, ANI-Twitter, Shutterstock)

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.