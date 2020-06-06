Andhra Pradesh Police Busts Illegal Transportation Of Liquor, Seizes 350L Of ID Arrack

The Andhra Pradesh Police on Friday seized 350 litres of Illicitly Distilled (ID) arrack (country liquor) that was being illegally transported from Odisha. According to the police, they have taken 16 people into custody, while four accused are still absconding. Further, the police busted the gang after raiding Bhogapuram village upon a tip-off.

About the raid

Speaking about the details of the raid, Kasibugga DSP Sivarami Reddy said, "Based on credible information, SI Prasad and his team raided at Bhogapuram near Mahendratanaya River at 5 AM this morning. They caught 14 persons who are carrying yokes with gunny bags. The police seized 28 gunny bags. Each bag contains 125 sachets each containing 100 ml of ID arrack (country liquor). A total of 350 litres of ID arrack is seized."

He further added that two persons from Odisha are sending these materials. "The receivers are Srikakulam's Sompeta. The person who was facilitating the transportation of these materials has been identified as Nalla Diwakar, a resident of Sompeta. He is taken into custody," he said. According to the police, they will take stern action and if needed they would not hesitate to open rowdy sheets on them.

Another incident

In another incident on Thursday, the Maharashtra police have seized more than Rs 2 crore from two cars in Gadchiroli district and registered an offence under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against four persons travelling in them. According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sironcha) Prashant Swami, the police intercepted the four-wheelers at Godavari bridge on the Maharashtra-Telangana border. Further, during the checking, Rs 1.20 crore in cash was found in one vehicle and Rs 99.30 lakh in the other one.

Reportedly, no arrest has been made so far in the case and an investigation is underway. Meanwhile, a parallel investigation has been launched into the case by the Income-Tax Department.

(With Agency Inputs)