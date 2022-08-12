Andhra Woman Beheads Daughter-in-law Over Property Dispute; Surrenders With Severed Head

In a shocking incident from Andhra Pradesh, a woman following an alternation killed her widowed daughter-in-law and came to the police station with her severed head to surrender.

The incident which has surfaced from Andhra Pradesh's Annamayya district was reported on Thursday when the woman identified as Subbamma, a native of Kothakota Ramapuram locality of Rayachoti municipal limits, confessed that she murdered her 35-year-old daughter-in-law Vasundhara over a property dispute and later came to the police station to surrender.

Visuals from the police station show the shocking visuals where the mother-in-law was seen walking into the police station with the severed head in her hands. She later kept her head at the entrance and waited for the police.

As informed by Annamayya District Superintendent of Police (SP), Harsh Vardhan Raju, the accused had an altercation with her daughter-in-law over suspicions of an affair with a man following which she killed Vasundhara out of rage.

"The deceased lady aged 35 and her accused mother-in-law both were staying in the same house. The deceased has two daughters and the husband is dead. The deceased has an illicit relationship with a person named Malli. Due to this, there were a lot of things going on in the family", the Annamaya district SP said.

Further divulging more details, he said that the accused feared that her daughter-in-law would give a property she owns to her paramour and this would be an injustice to her granddaughters.

"Recently, the wife of the paramour called the accused and reprimanded her, with which she got vexed and could not digest that, so they had an altercation and in that process, she committed murder. She was in some kind of fear when she came to the police station with the head. She was in fear that she would be attacked by her daughter-in-law,” he added.

A case has been registered against the woman and she has been arrested. An investigation is also underway.

Image: Republic World