Anger Erupts Against Vikas Dubey, Lawyers Protest Outside Ujjain Court In Madhya Pradesh

Lawyers demonstrated outside a Ujjain court following notorious gangster Vikas Dubey's arrest, angry at the fact that the criminal was able to enter Madhya Pradesh undetected and at his audacity to offer prayers at a Lord Shiva temple after committing heinous crimes. Republic TV spotted scores of lawyers shouting slogans against the dreaded criminal and demanding capital punishment.

"He enters Madhya Pradesh so easily and then comes to the temple and offer prayers like a devotee. He then walks to the police and proclaims 'I am Vikas Dubey from Kanpur'. This means he was not arrested but made to surrender as part of a conspiracy," a lawyer, protesting at the site, told Republic TV.

He expressed his anger at criminals coming to the holy site of Mahakal temple claiming to take refuge and said the people of Ujjain are unhappy and disturbed. "Are they supposed to just come into the holy temple and surrender? Will this motivate more criminals to do this? I think he (Vikas Dubey) came as a guest of the MP government and was provided with all services," the lawyer further said.

History sheeter Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur encounter case in which eight policemen were killed, was arrested at Ujjain near the Mahkal Temple, earlier in the day. In the last 48 hours, Police in various states carried out a huge search operation and arrested several people in connection with the gangster. In the process, several of his aides (including his nephew Amar Dubey) have been also gunned down by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, while others are in custody.

Confessed his identity to the security guard

Republic TV has accessed the details of the events which led to the arrest of Vikas Dubey. On Thursday morning, around 6:30 am, Dubey, wearing a facemask, reached the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain and bought a Rs 250 ticket to go and pray inside the temple and also avoid the crowd. It is said that Dubey himself informed the guards about his identity and then they tipped off the police about his identity following which the Ujjain police arrested him.

In a video, while he was taken in the police remand, he can be seen yelling "Main Vikas Dubey hoon, Kanpur wala" (I am Vikas Dubey from Kanpur), following which a police officer slapped him and asked him to keep quiet.

