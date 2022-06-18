Angnipath Protests: Violence In Bihar Causes Damages Worth Rs 200 Crore; 300 Arrested

While many parts of Bihar continue to witness massive violent protests and vandalism against the Centre's 'Agnipath' military recruitment scheme, it has led to the destruction of property worth Rs 200 crore followed by damage to around 50 train coaches and five engines that are completely burnt and are out of service, a railway official informed ANI.

Notably, the police who are investigating the violent outbreaks have so far filed 90 FIRs and more than 300 people have been arrested in the arson-related incidents.

The divisional manager for the Danapur Rail Division in Bihar's Patna city, Prabhat Kumar spoke to the news agency and further informed that platforms, computers, and various technical parts were damaged while some trains were also cancelled. The numbers came after hundreds of people went on a rampage for the third consecutive day on Friday further vandalising several trains and protesting at railway stations demanding the withdrawal of the Army recruitment programme.

On Friday, nearly a dozen train coaches were set on fire at various railway stations followed by stone-pelting on the coaches after they were torched and destroyed. During this, many people were also said to have been injured while trains were ransacked on the tracks.

In the meantime, while students organisations led by the All India Students' Association have called for a 24-hour Bihar bandh on Saturday, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has also backed the call for the bandh following which the police has sounded a state-wide high alert to avert any further escalations in the day.

Also, internet services have been suspended in various districts while heavy police forces have been deployed in the violence-affected areas.

