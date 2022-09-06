Angry Locals Demolish Terror-linked Madrassa In Assam's Goalpara Amid Crackdown

Amid strong resentment towards Jihadi activities in Assam, the people of Goalpara town on Tuesday voluntarily demolished a Madrasa and a residence adjacent to it, which was previously used by two suspected Bangladeshi nationals.

It is alleged that Jihadi terrorist Jalaluddin Sheikh engaged with both the absconding nationals, who worked as teachers of this Madrasa at different times between 2021-22. They were allegedly associated with the Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

Expressing solidarity with the government's recent crackdown on terrorist-linked Madrasas, the locals voluntarily demolished the structure in Goalpara on Tuesday. Notably, no government resources were used in the said demolition.

It is reported that some militants used to disguise themselves as religious teachers and sneak into the state where they carried out their subversive and anti-state activities. On August 30, authorities in Assam razed three madrasas in three different districts over suspicions that their premises were being used for terror activities, besides finding them structurally vulnerable and unsafe for human habitation.

Assam Govt razes terror-linked Madrasas

The administration bulldozed madrasas at Moirabari in Morigaon district on August 4, at Dhakaliapara in Barpeta on August 29, and at Jogighopa in Bongaigaon on August 31. The action came after the Assam police recovered incriminating documents including a booklet of ABT in Bangla and a logo belonging to AQIS from the Markjul Ma-Arif Quariana Madrasa in Bongaigaon.

On Sunday, September 4, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta met various Islamic organizations across the state and sought their support and cooperation in busting such terror modules. Assam DGP has also called for secular education patterns to be a part of madrasas and has asked all of the institutions to upload their rules online.

More than 40 people with suspected links to jihadi elements, including Bangladeshi nationals, have been arrested in the state since March this year.