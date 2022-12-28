Angry Ward Boy Attacks Lady Doctor With Scissors In Nashik After A Minor Dispute

In a shocking incident, a ward boy of Nims Hospital in Maharashtra's Gangapur stabbed a female doctor directly in the neck and stomach with scissors after a minor dispute. The incident occurred on Sunday, December 25. Following the incident, the ward boy was arrested by the city police.

The accused, ward boy Aniket Dongre reportedly attacked the doctor with surgery equipments, following a small dispute. The victim has been identified as Dr Sonal Darade. According to the police, the doctor had an argumnent with the ward boy's friend which made him angry.

The accused allegedly tried to kill Dr Darade by stabbing her on the right side of the neck and abdomen. It has been reported that the female doctor was severely injured in the attack and is undergoing treatment.

Accused arrested

Soon after the attack, the Gangapur police registered a case against the accused ward boy. Following the complaint, the ward boy was arrested in a case registered under attempt to murder. As per the sources, the complaint was filed by Dr Sonal Darade's brother.

"A lady doctor was attacked by ward boy Aniket Dongre with equipment used in surgery at a hospital in Nashik. A case has been filed in the matter and the ward boy has been arrested. The doctor's condition is stable as of now. The ward boy was angry with the lady doctor as she had an argument with his friend and attacked her," DCP Nashik was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.