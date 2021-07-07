Anil Deshmukh Case: Bombay HC Says All Should Be Investigated, Demands Progress Report

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday heard the petition of former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, seeking quashing of the FIR registered against him by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the corruption allegations made by ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. The court stated that as a Preliminary Inquiry was initiated in the case, everyone's role should be investigated.

"Whoever is the head of Executive or the Administrative cannot be set free with innocence that officer told me to do so I did. It was an equal duty of the officer at that relevant period to stop at the relevant time," the court said.

A division bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar asked the CBI how far its investigation into an FIR registered against Mr Deshmukh in April has progressed.

"What is the progress of the investigation? We would like to see a progress report in a sealed envelope. We will read and give it back," the court said.

The bench was hearing a petition filed by the NCP leader challenging the FIR registered by the CBI on April 24 on charges of corruption and misuse of official position. The FIR was lodged after the agency carried out a preliminary enquiry pursuant to directions from the high court.

On Wednesday, ASG Aman Lekhi in reply to the court said everyone will be investigated.

The court also pointed out the conspirators in the case, saying, “Hopefully during the investigation agency has found out the conspirators”.

The matter has now been posted on July 12, 2021.

HC seeks details on petitioners

In the last hearing on Monday, the Bombay HC observed that the CBI is duty-bound to investigate not just the former state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh but also the others who may be involved, including the Suspension Review Committee that had reinstated dismissed Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze. The then Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had headed the committee that inducted Waze back into force.

During Monday's hearing, the court also asked CBI's counsel ASG Aman Lekhi to inform them in a sealed envelope who are the "unknown others" cited in Deshmukh's FIR and the progress in their investigation.