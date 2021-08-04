Anil Deshmukh Case: Param Bir Singh Moves HC Against Probe's Cross-examination Order

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh moved the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, challenging an order passed by the Justice (retd) KU Chandiwal inquiry committee directing him to be present for cross-examination in the corruption case against Anil Deshmukh.

The petition mentions Param Bir Singh's letter written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in which he had levelled corruption allegations against then Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. On April 5, the High Court had directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct a preliminary inquiry against Deshmukh, after which an FIR was registered by the agency.

Deshmukh sought quashing of the FIR, but the plea was dismissed by the High Court.

Param Bir's petition contended, “On May 5, the ‘Justice KU Chandiwal, High-Level Inquiry Committee Procedure Rules’ of the inquiry committee came to be published. On July 5, Singh submitted a letter to the Registrar of the Committee informing it that the scope entrusted upon it vide government resolution dated March 30, 2021, has been adjudicated upon.”

The committee, however, rejected Singh’s contention and passed an order on July 30 directing him to be present on August 6 for cross-examination. The ex-CP's lawyer Anukul Seth wanted the order to be quashed and set aside, saying it was illegal.

The petition asked, “Whether the committee can continue with the inquiry once the scope entrusted to it has already been adjudicated by the High Court and the Supreme Court. Whether it can continue with the inquiry once nothing survives to be inquired into? Whether Singh can be compelled to depose before the committee and face cross-examination, when its scope itself states the contents of the letter dated March 20, 2021.”

The Anil Deshmukh extortion case

On February 20, ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh levelled serious 'extortion' charges against Anil Deshmukh. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh refuted Deshmukh's remarks that his transfer was due to serious lapses in the Antilia bomb scare case. Furthermore, he alleged that the NCP leader had asked Assistant Inspector Sachin Vaze to extort ₹100 crores per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. On May 11, the Enforcement Directorate filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Anil Deshmukh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification which was based on the corruption case registered by the CBI.

(Image Credit: PTI)