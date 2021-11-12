Anil Deshmukh Faces Another Setback As PMLA Court Extends His ED Custody Till Nov 15

In a setback to former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, a PMLA court in Mumbai on Friday extended his ED custody in the money laundering case till November 15. During the hearing, the public prosecutor stated that the central agency wanted to confront him with dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze. Maintaining that more facts will emerge after Vaze's statement is recorded, it asked for three more days of the NCP leader's custody.

On the other hand, Deshmukh's lawyer Vikram Chaudhary questioned why the former ASI had not been taken into custody despite being the key accused in this case. In contrast, he claimed that the ex-Maharashtra Home Minister had been arrested even though he had not been named as an accused. Arguing that the application for ED custody must not be allowed, Chaudhary also pointed out that summons had not been issued to ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Mumbai | Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh sent to Enforcement Directorate custody till 15th November, in connection with an alleged money laundering case



Anil Deshmukh under ED scanner

The trouble for Anil Deshmukh started on February 20 when Param Bir Singh levelled 'extortion' charges against him. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Singh alleged that the NCP leader had asked Sachin Vaze to extort Rs.100 crore per month from 1750 bars, restaurants, and other establishments in Mumbai. After the HC directed the CBI to carry out a preliminary enquiry into these allegations, Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister was replaced by Dilip Walse Patil.

The ED filed an ECIR against Anil Deshmukh on May 11 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification which was based on the corruption case registered by the CBI. On July 16, it arrested the NCP leader's personal secretary Sanjeev Palande and his personal assistant Kundan Shinde who were remanded to custody. Moreover, the central agency provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs.4.2 crore belonging to Deshmukh and his family members under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.